I felt horrified by John Pryor's opinion and his feeble manipulation of data ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Perspective on past pandemics helps determine our future," June 2). My horror made me think of writing a parody to County Joe's song: be the first one on your block, to send your grandpa home in a box.
I'd have to ask him, when is the last time you've told a convenience store clerk she has to self-quarantine now? When is the last time you've sent a patient inside a hospital, knowing their family may never see them again?
Who in your family is:
- Over 65
- Are in health care or first responders
- On blood pressure medicine
- Have Type A blood
- Have lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or any number of autoimmune disorders
- Pregnant
On my 12-hour shift, I wear an N-95 mask and gown in searing heat. That, my friend, is tough, and it's my job to serve this way. When I go home, I undress in the garage, put my shoes up to air dry, put my uniform in the washer, wash my hands for two verses of "Happy Birthday" and then take a shower before I kiss my loving wife (who doesn't get paid for this risk) and walk the dogs.
When I see people mingling at the store or other public venues without a mask, I consider them to be the undisciplined sector of America. We stress out to this in different ways; I am nice to them and being disciplined feels like the movie "Groundhog Day" — the same thing over and over. And they're playing chicken with the virus, and also being chicken you-know-whats. We are responsible to others and owe a duty to them.
Countries that had control of the virus and lost it did so by losing their self-discipline.
The Spanish flu started in Kansas until it traveled to Europe with our WWI soldiers. It came back a year later, its RNA mutated into a killer that left some dead within 24 hours. COVID-19 is now preserving its RNA in a Latin American surge; let's hope for the best. Be smart, keep your self-discipline.
Mike Muilenburg, Bakersfield