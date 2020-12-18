The Californian published several letters accusing Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Texas of trying to overturn an election and steal it from a legitimately chosen candidate. As is the normal liberal basis of arguing a point, the letters are filled with emotion and lacking in facts.
If the lawsuit was to overturn an election, why not sue every state that voted for Joe Biden. The fact is that the only states that were sued were the four states that violated their own election laws. The election laws were arbitrarily changed in those states against their own constitutions. That’s what the lawsuit alleged. Any changes to election law in those states had to be changed through the legislatures and that was not done.
The writers talk about disenfranchising the votes of millions of Americans. I’ve got news for you: every illegal vote disenfranchises the vote of one cast legally.
Progressive, liberal Democrats continue to demonstrate how afraid they are of doing things straight up by the book. Biden may have won everything legitimately and maybe not. Why are you afraid to confirm the results?
This election is over and now we turn to the runoff in Georgia on Jan. 5. Again, Democrats have to resort to cheating to win another election. You have some Democratic leaders seemingly getting people to move to Georgia and vote for the Democrats. It's illegal to move to Georgia temporarily just to vote in an election and then leave.
I applaud McCarthy and Texas for challenging these states based on the facts. Keep up the good work!
Jeff Spinner, Bakersfield