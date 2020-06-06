I wanted to share an idea that might help the Kern County Public Health Services Department with contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every time I go out to a public place, like the grocery store, I make a note on my calendar at home. If I became ill, it would help me remember where I have been and who I might have been in contact with on a specific date. It doesn’t take much time and who knows how it might help.
Be safe everyone, and God bless all those working on the frontlines.
Shirley Skenfield, Bakersfield