As Kern County reopens, I urge my fellow citizens to wear masks and maintain social distance. If you truly are committed to reopening our economy, then these things are vital. Wearing masks is a protection for others. Even if you find them annoying or see not wearing them as some form of social protest, please respect the rest of us who do not want to catch COVID-19, the flu or even a cold. If this means nothing to you, then think of our local businesses that must meet the requirements to stay open. It must become our new normal.
Claudia Keith, Bakersfield