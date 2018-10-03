The current debate on who is more truthful, Christine Blasey Ford, Ph.D., or Judge Brett Kavanaugh, hopefully will be settled soon. America does not need another Anita Hill circumstance where the assertion of sexual aggression lingers for decades, unresolved.
What is emerging is not a commitment to fact finding but the sense that women can't be trusted. President Donald Trump mocked Ford at a recent campaign rally and then cautioned those in attendance to think of their sons and husbands as they evaluate Ford's assertions.
These developments make it worth seeing the "truthfulness" debate has shifted from fundamentally a "he said, she said" to a larger indictment of women: Attacking women as a collective force determined to ruin men's lives. This attack on all women is undeniably what Trump is advocating. At least 22 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Maybe that is the real undercurrent which is being defended in this national debate.
Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield