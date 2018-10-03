This is a response to Debby Brackley’s Community Voices piece (“Kavanaugh’s nomination should not be rushed,” Oct. 3). Her final line is the true crux of her article. “We need to make sure a clown does not become a Supreme Court justice.”
I, too, graduated as an English major and learned and taught proper word usage. This highly derogatory term to describe someone of Judge Kavanaugh’s education, highly respected lower court and Bush White House careers, community service and family relationships is really unfortunate. She also referred to Judge Kavanaugh’s post hearing appearance as “scripted and farcical.” This is a man who, one day, was poised to rightly assume a Supreme Court position and the next considered “guilty until proven innocent” by media, the public and most especially the “left” on unfounded and unsubstantiated horrific charges of sexual attack — all to ruin his reputation, gravely hurt his family and prevent him from attaining the Supreme Court position. “Farcical and “scripted”? I think not. He had to meet the charges honestly and forcibly, which he did. Many would say it was Mrs. Ford’s testimony that had elements of absurdity as she struggled to decide who, what, where and when this alleged attack had occurred, as well as with subsequent issues of her life.
Back to the question or concern that Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination should not be rushed. It has not been, and Sen. Chuck Grassley was more than fair to all parties even with their calls to delay. Please let’s not forget it was Sen. Dianne Feinstein who could be faulted for the extra turmoil and subsequent “circus” atmosphere she caused by not initially following proper and fair judicial hearing practices. And the bottom line is the Democrats have attempted all means, not because they wanted to ensure thorough and complete vetting of Judge Kavanaugh, but because they were against his nomination from the very beginning.
Cynthia Icardo, Bakersfield