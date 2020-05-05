Meet Mr. Karma. I couldn’t help but laugh out loud when I read the article about the fair board warning about closing for good due to money issues (“Kern County Fair board warns it may have to close for good,” April 30). Remember, some people associated with the fair are accused of squandering hundreds of thousands of dollars on lavish meals, outrageous tips and alcohol, and some employees are accused of doing personal work on company time, all reasons that would have had a person fired where I used to work.
What the fair needs is a thorough “house cleaning.” The board members, much like diapers, should be changed often, and for the same reason. The real shame is the total disregard they had for the kids and others in the livestock programs, the hundreds of vendors and workers dependent on that income and the charitable organizations that receive funding that is used throughout the year. I look forward to following this saga to see if anyone will actually ever be held accountable, just like many of us are on a daily basis. I would caution the board and employees against “letting their mouths write checks that their butts can’t cover.”
Matt Koelzer, Bakersfield