I just read that California Attorney General and Ad Hoc Mexico Attorney General Xavier Becerra has instituted a ban on California state employees traveling to Iowa because the state of Iowa does not condone transgender surgeries paid at taxpayer expense. Sen. Kamala Harris in her role as California Attorney General instituted and enforced similar travel bans to other states during her tenure. Yet, U.S. Sen. Harris, representing the state of California, is campaigning full swing in the state of Iowa. I know she is a United State senator, but she was Becerra’s predecessor and claims to be a stalwart California Democrat. To paraphrase Val Kilmer playing Doc Holiday in the movie "Tombstone," her hypocrisy knows no bounds.
Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield