The article in Friday's Bakersfield Californian on the swearing in of Joshua Groban to the California Supreme Court was a real eye-opener ("Brown swears in fourth justice to California Supreme Court"). There is now a Democratic Party majority on the court. What difference should that make? If a candidate for the Supreme Court cannot set aside personal politics and rule on the constitutionality of a case, that person has no business being a justice. The Constitution of the United States is not predicated on politics.
Marilyn Prine, Bakersfield