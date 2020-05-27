Froma Harrop writes that Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York should be Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate ("Andrew Cuomo for vice president," May 24). Perhaps Harrop forgot that Gov. Cuomo issued an incredibly stupid and inhumane order that had New York nursing homes admit patients with COVID-19 even though these nursing homes were not equipped to handle such patients and they contained people most vulnerable to the virus. Cuomo’s order predictably resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary says involuntary manslaughter includes “manslaughter resulting from the commission of a lawful act in a negligent or improper manner.” Cuomo has steadfastly refused to take responsibility for the consequences of his actions, so instead of being a vice presidential candidate, I think justice needs to take place. I’m sure the families and relatives of the victims will agree.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi