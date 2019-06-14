President Trump gives America the opportunity to bring justice and integrity back to our nation. The results of Obama’s eight years are finally surfacing and they are not good. Trump winning the 2016 election really disrupted the plans of the Democratic Party.
Before the election Hillary and the Democrats rushed headlong into their ideals of what their plans for America should be. Obama’s plan, one, was to load our courts with judges that would use their liberal bias in their decisions. Plan two was to make sure our Justice Department was overloaded with Democrats supporting personnel. The FBI leadership became a political tool for the new president, which at the time was presumably Hillary Clinton. It did not happen so an insurance policy was orchestrated by the Democrats to get rid of President Trump. The Mueller report was part of the insurance policy, and when his two years and more than $25,000,000 million did not reveal any collusion between Trump, therefore ruining all impeachment opportunities, thus paving the way for Trump's election chances in 2020.
Try as the Democrats have there is no grounds for impeachment at the present date. Should not the Democrats have high crimes and misdemeanors crimes charges first? Is our president not entitled to a legal charge first and, if found guilty, impeached? That is how it worked when Bill Clinton was impeached by the House years ago. The reason Nancy Pelosi is avoiding a vote is because she knows they have no legal charge at this time. Please, America, justice for all even the president.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield