Both the governor of Michigan and the mayor of Wichita, Kan., were threatened because of their stance on wearing masks. I don’t know which is more horrifying — that there are people who would kill over the prospect of having to wear a mask or a president who supports the mask protesters by saying, "LIBERATE MICHIGAN," and by catering to white supremacist groups. And to think that I wear these confounded masks to help protect everybody, inclusive of those who would resort to violence.
If our president had encouraged the use of masks and social distancing from the onset instead of defying the COVID-19 guidelines, such egregious acts would not be happening. Instead, he says that people want to hug him: "You have to treat them great; you can’t just say, stay away, stay away.”
I say, oh, yes you can. Just say no (shades of Nancy Reagan). We want to protect, not infect. How long has it been since I hugged my grandchildren even when we’re all masked?
Ann Silver, Bakersfield