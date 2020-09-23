We don't want to have chicken coops and chickens in our northwest neighborhood. We have lived with this situation before and it was not pleasant. After months of complaining to code enforcement, the chicken coop was finally dismantled.
When we go into our backyard to enjoy our beautiful surroundings we don't want to see ugly chicken coops, smell poop, deal with more flies and listen to chicken noise. We know that Bakersfield City Council members probably live in a very nice area. We would like for them to go into their backyard and visualize what it would look like if they had a couple of neighbors with chicken coops and chickens. It will not be a pretty sight or smell.
They will also be embarrassed to have family and friends over for social gatherings in their backyards. We have a hefty financial investment in our property and love our home and neighborhood. Please take into consideration everything that is written above before you vote for chickens in the city. Just think real hard to yourself how much you would like to look at chicken coops every day.
— Kathy Hawks, Bakersfield