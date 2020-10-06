Wow! The pre-eminent COVID-19 denier is now the pre-eminent COVID-19 patient.
Peculiar. I didn't see hydroxychloroquine on the president's med list, not bleach injections.
Everybody was wearing a mask on the way to Walter Reed Medical Center. Would that about 140,000 of our fallen citizens could have had your support and that of the president early on. Makes a lot of you anti-mask wearers and science deniers look pretty silly, don't you think? I'm sure President Trump will listen to science now. You should too.
It's not funny. I'm sorry that the first couple has COVID-19. It makes an already on edge world just a little edgier. It's time for everyone to get serious about their country, co-workers, friends and family.
Follow the CDC guidelines. The CDC has been right and you have been wrong all along.
Just do it.
Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield