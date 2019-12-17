I salute Zack Scrivner and the Kern County Board of Supervisors for their push back on behalf of the oil industry in Kern County (“Environmental justice activists want seat at table in Kern, state's oil debate,” Dec. 12). An unsolicited and complementary suggestion, take matters a step further. The supervisors should appoint a fast track exploratory committee to study the merits of drafting articles of secession, as in from the state of California.
Upon approval in concept, the board could then commission envoys to contact state officials in Oklahoma (historical connection) and Texas (save some of us moving expenses) or perhaps Nevada or Arizona (proximity) for consideration of county-hood for Kern. Imagine, Kern County as an oasis in a desert of virtue-signaling neo-Yankee politicians. You know the sort, conducting themselves as they wish and coercing the citizenry into conduct they wish also. Who knows, maybe this energy ruckus is the last straw — pun intended.
Andy Wahrenbrock, Bakersfield