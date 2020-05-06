I get that people are tired of being cooped up. I understand that businesses need revenue. But don’t the protesters shown in Saturday’s paper realize that all the steps taken by the government are precisely why we have so few deaths ("Anti-government shutdown protest springs up in downtown Bakersfield," May 1)? That the closures, quarantine, distancing, sanitizing and mask-wearing have been why we’ve had lower numbers of ill and deceased?
This virus is still active, as shown by the latest outbreak at Kingston Healthcare Center. And since we’re not all getting tested, there are probably many more people actively sick, or, worse, walking around carrying the virus without symptoms. It has been proven to spread further onto surfaces than regular flu viruses. This contagion is everywhere. Don’t push for things to open sooner than recommended; it won’t be pretty. Those same protesters will then be screaming about the government not protecting them.
Yes, rules chafe. Yes, we’re tired of staying home. Yes, we miss our friends, family, travel and eating out. But a few more weeks now could prevent another several months of shutting down all over again, with jobs being lost again and unemployment benefits unavailable. Ride it out just a bit longer.
Janice French, Bakersfield