The Fourth of July is just a few weeks away. Screaming fireworks ready to be set off, filling the air with sounds, booms, screams, smoke flashes and stars. Dogs will do anything: go over fences, through windows, break ropes, run, dash through open doors, bark as they run down streets with owners chasing them to no avail. Many will run when no one is home. They will hide in places for days lost from their owners.
Pet owners, now is the time to make appointments for your animals, so you can get medication for them to be calm during the loud sounds and bright lights, if they are afraid. If your dog(s) or cat(s) is afraid of the loud noises of the fireworks that will start the first day of July and go until a few days after if it is like last year. There are also mean people out there who will hurt animals, so please keep your animals in a safe place.
Please be responsible and keep them inside or somewhere they are safe. Get medications for them from their veterinarian and make sure they are not subject to any object that would burn or injure them in any way.
Veterinarians cannot dispense medications without seeing your pet first. The animals do not understand where the noises are coming from and will do anything they can to get away from the booming sounds of the fireworks.
Please take care of your pets and keep them safe during this holiday so you are not looking for them in the many hours and days following the fireworks. It would be horrible for you to lose your animal or have it hurt.
Monti Skiby, Bakersfield