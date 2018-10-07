Friday's story on Juan Romero, the busboy at the Ambassador Hotel photographed consoling a dying Robert F. Kennedy, touched me. To be able to experience a moment of horror at the assassination, and, at the same time, comfort his friend as he lay dying, is heartbreaking. Juan felt guilty for a lifetime that he was unable to do anything to stop the tragedy he lived through, which is a burden few carry.
However, I am sure there are veterans who have been with friends in battle who share the same experience. When Nov. 11, Veterans Day, dawns, I hope every American will honor those who have sacrificed so much. We can’t always see the invisible scars they carry inside but they are nevertheless as real as those that Juan carried throughout his life.
Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield