Retired Judge Jon Stuebbe’s Modest Proposal piece on the importance of restoring certain executive powers to the legislative branch of our federal government is absolutely valid (“JON STUEBBE: Keep lawmaking power in Congress,” April 5). This action would restore historical checks and balances within our nation’s three branches of government as envisioned by our founders and required by our Constitution.
This restoration needs to be accomplished sooner rather than later.
As important as is Judge Stuebbe’s “modest proposal” to our country, an added step also needs to be taken — another “modest proposal.” In reality, it’s an immodest, major proposal to conform and constrain our national government to its constitutionally-limited powers.
The expansion of federal bureaucracies in recent decades clearly violates Article 1, Section 8, in which only 18 specific powers granted are listed. They are confirmed by the 10th Amendment with all other powers clearly reserved for and delegated to the several states and to the people! Moreover, the president’s cabinet is composed of far too many for any span of control to be manageable – 24 members plus the vice president.
Eliminating departments and agencies not expressly authorized by our Constitution should be effected at the federal level to further advance Stuebbe’s modest proposal — at the earliest possibility for common sense and constitutional law to prevail.
These are two examples of the principle of federalism. It differentiates our nation from most, if not all, others — and has made the U.S. the most successful, effective and freedom-based nation in world history.
— John Pryor, Bakersfield