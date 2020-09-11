John McCain is the bravest man I have ever heard of. As a soldier in Vietnam, he was captured along with 108 other Americans. When his Vietnamese captors learned that he was an admiral's son, they offered him his freedom. John said: “Only if all my fellow Americans are freed with me.” The Vietnamese refused, and so he remained.
His jailers tortured him by beating him and hanging him as Jesus was hung on the cross, but he was unbowed. This went on for five years. How many of us could stand being tortured for five years and remain loyal and true to the men we love and serve with? When the war was over, he came home, never again to raise his arms above his shoulders.
John McCain was a brave and loyal American. What was in it for him? His honor — something that Trump has no concept of, or understanding.
Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield