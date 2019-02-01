I read a bit of the Congressman McCarthy’s comment on "Meet the Press." Oh, my God, could “my Kevin” be any more of the stereotypical “Yes man” for Trump? He stated Trump did not say he would declare a national emergency. Congressman, it’s been on all news outlets. Don’t you watch?
McCarthy stated, “(Trump) put the American people before politics." He never once stated his empathy for the all the workers (government and contracted) that were kept from being paid. Remember the tens of thousands of “contracted” companies and their workers that will not get “back pay” – they are out thousands of dollars.
McCarthy had nothing to say in regards to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ (worth $2.9 billion) asinine statement that people should get loans and pay a little interest in order to bring in money. How out of touch can an individual be? There is more but why go on? It must be comforting for McCarthy to know he really doesn’t have to do anything to be re-elected in his district. Just smile, kiss some local babies, throw out some baseballs, nominate kids to the service academies, go along with Trump’s ardent supporters and bingo you will keep your job. I have no doubt he is probably a nice person but he should be fired based on poor job performance.
Mark S. Kach, Bakersfield