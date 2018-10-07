My memories of Jimmy Mills over the years when articles would come out in the Californian about him missing in action revolve around the years 1955-1956 when we both competed in high school sports, both football and basketball, him at BHS and me at Arvin High. We both played on the B class tennis team at our respective schools, of course the mighty BHS beat us most of the time.
I remembered him as Jimmy Mills because his coach and teammates called him Jimmy. After the game, they would always come to our side and congratulate us on playing a good game. Tell us we were good sports, then shake our hand. The thing I remember about Jimmy Mills was when he would grin, one of his front teeth had a gold cap on it. With him being from the big city of Bakersfield and me being an okie boy from Lamont, I thought he must be from a wealthy family. I think that is why I thought of him often, all these years. I worked for the railroad 40 years and have been retired 16 years. I have been remembering Jimmy Mills all these years because of his competitiveness, kindness and that gold tooth through that kind grin. A true American hero!
Chorly Price, Tehachapi