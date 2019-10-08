I am very sad as an ex-Kern County Fair employee. Jeannie Burton worked at the fair for more than 30 years. She lived for the fair, everything and everyone had to be tops. Everyone loved the way she would not take second best when it came to the Kern County Fair.
She fell over in her office at the fair and passed away sometime later. There was nothing at the fair about Jeannie’s passing. I feel the CEO really showed he cares for no one. I feel he owes a letter to the editor telling what a wonderful woman Jeannie Burton was and how much she will be missed.
I know the vendors miss her terribly because they were overheard saying things like “this would not happen if Jeannie Burton was here!” Shame on the Kern County Fair.
Joy Pearson, Bakersfield