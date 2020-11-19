The math is clear. Joe Biden has won the presidency beyond any hope of overturning the results. It's time for President Trump to concede. Even if he won't do that yet, it is time for his administration to start cooperating on the transition, with the GSA releasing funds and with agencies beginning full cooperation between the parties. This is a national security issue, as well as a health crisis because of the pandemic.
Our community leaders must call on Rep. Kevin McCarthy to put national democracy and government, and the safety of us all, ahead of his loyalty to Trump. Let us call on him to exert his considerable national influence to make these transition steps forward now, without waiting for the president's frivolous lawsuits to play out.
Robert Williams, Bakersfield