I am not a big President Trump fan. I never was. I always felt that he would be a bad thing for a Reagan Republican like myself and many of my friends and colleagues. I believe that it is time for him to face reality and step down.
I am still scared of a “progressive” Democratic administration. I am scared of Joe Biden tax increases, yet I paid more federal income tax after the Trump “tax cuts.” I have a decent retirement, Medicare and Social Security. None of that is cheap, but I have paid into the system for over 40 years. I will not trust any president who doesn’t put us tax paying citizens first!
Robert C. Yoon, Bakersfield