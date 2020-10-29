The Kern County Board of Supervisors still has a chance to remedy the horrible wrong and reinstitute two vital contracts that will not only help save lives, but will enable our county to open safety and completely ("Kern supervisors reject nonprofit for million dollar COVID-19 contract over support for defunding police," Oct. 20). Supervisor David Couch, we are looking to you to provide the bold leadership that is needed.
Supervisor Couch was pivotal in putting together the proactive plan that would have allowed Building Healthy Communities Kern and Adelante Strategies to conduct an outreach campaign to our communities of color to educate them about the risks and dangers of COVID-19. BHC Kern and Adelante are trusted and experienced allies and partners in these communities, which have been hit the hardest by this deadly pandemic.
Unfortunately, last week, when the board decided to put politics before the health of people, Supervisor Couch wasn't there. Now, we need Supervisor Couch to do what’s right and protect his constituents now. This decision isn't final. I truly believe that we are more than our worst mistakes and everyone deserves the grace of second chances. It's not too late. Mr. Couch, the essential workers in your district are depending on you to do the right thing.
Valerie Gorospe, Delano