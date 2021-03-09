The anti-maskers continue to state that their rights are being infringed upon by the mask mandate. Furthermore, they say that it is their health and their choice whether to mask up.
If it was just their health at risk, I would say, "Fine! Go ahead and take your chances. If you get sick and possibly die, it's by your own hand!"
What they don't seem to grasp is that the exercise of their "rights" puts the health of everyone else at risk. Remember, your rights end where the rights of others begins
— Loren Lange, Bakersfield