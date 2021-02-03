There’s been a lot of talk about chickens in City Council lately, and for many, it may not seem concerning. The hen ordinance was developed by following the same route as similar ordinances across California. Most people who want hens have them, and this ordinance protects neighbors from irresponsible hen owners by setting up reasonable guidelines. When an anonymous group decided to sue the city, claiming a CEQA violation, it wasn’t a big surprise. As the City Council will tell you, people can sue the city as a course of action for anything. However, this lawsuit is less about hens, and more about control.
Hens are educational pets, providing food, disposing of waste, controlling pests and numerous studies prove they don’t pose a negative environmental impact. This group claims the city’s waiver of an environmental impact study, to save money for a low-impact ordinance, was wrong. They have tied the hands of the City Council with litigation to get what they want, regardless of the opinion of their constituents.
No matter how you feel about hens, you should pay attention to how the City Council handles this. We elect them to represent us; their decisions literally control what happens in your backyard. Not being willing to stand up to people filing a meritless lawsuit speaks volumes about who they truly represent. Your City Council should be representing you, not a handful of angry, anonymous people flexing their control. They didn’t start at chickens, and they won’t end there.
— Jennifer Clayton, Bakersfield