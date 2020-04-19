As one of those citizens who is in the highly vulnerable group due to age and underlying problems, I make it a point to stay home except when I really need to go out. About once every two weeks it is necessary to go to the market for food.
When I go out, I wear a face mask and try my best to keep social distance. The problem is with the majority of other shoppers who do not wear masks and crowd in on you, making you back off or go a different aisle. These shoppers act as if all is normal and have no regard for the danger to them or other shoppers. How do you reach these people? I guess my father was right when he said "There is no cure for dumb."
We must remember that this virus is a tremendous danger to each of us and our loved ones and get with the program or we will never beat this killer. It will take all of us all of the time.
Alvin Tullis, Bakersfield