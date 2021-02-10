It appears the “Good Old Boy” laws still prevail in Bakersfield. A few people with money still dictate and control the rest of us. In particular, one person has always had an issue with the City Council and its decisions, whether it was the 24th Street project or any number of issues.
The hen ordinance was a well-written ordinance with many restrictions, yet our group was even willing to amend it further with even more restrictions, yearly permits and inspections. I was raised in unincorporated Lamont with no hen ordinances, and it was never a problem except for noisy roosters. Again, when I moved to east Bakersfield, there were many parts of county islands where there were chickens, and there were no environmental problems.
This repeal of the hen ordinance has everything to do with politics, power and sour grapes against the City Council from one constant individual. We know the council was looking at a lot of money to preserve the hen ordinance against this ridiculous lawsuit. And for us who supported the measure, we were very disappointed with the council rolling over against a constant bully.
We would hope they would eventually support this progressive measure, which would neither affect the quality of life in Bakersfield nor property values as alleged. If not, our group will start to seek other candidates for City Council who believe in property rights and the rights of individuals to control their own backyards with respect to their neighbors.
Michael Harp, Bakersfield