There is talk about creating a brand new Lake Isabella Visitors Center. I love the idea, yet am very opposed to spending millions of dollars on land purchase and construction of a new building when we have a brand new Forest Service building with a parking area, hours, maps and information, including possible information about the Kern River Valley and Lake Isabella.
These millions of dollars for a new visitor’s center could be better spent on:
• Building a causeway bridge at Sierra Way/South Fork and other overdue infrastructure repairs/improvements
• Hiring personnel for our embarrassingly understaffed Government Center, which could have a great impact on helping our local veterans, seniors and low-income residents
• Giving decent cost-of-living raises to our deputy sheriffs so that we can stop the sky-high turnover rate at our substation
• Funding the local organizations who help address our growing homelessness problem.
I say to Congressman McCarthy, be a fiscal Republican and don’t squander a massive amount of money when we have a serious infrastructure and social crisis in our valley that is being ignored.
Ellen Schafhauser, Weldon