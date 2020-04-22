I sit here in wonder of how lucky I am compared to thousands, if not millions, of people in our country, even though I am in the high risk group because of my age and an underlying health reasons.
I am retired and have a reasonable income, not great but reasonable as a single person. I don’t have the worries of providing a home and comfort for my family as so many are now facing. I can’t conceive what I would do if I was still raising my family. There were tough times as there are for all of us, but we did not have COVID-19 to face or control our everyday lives.
I am blessed that I am still able to care for myself in my own home. My blessings are increased a thousandfold because of my wonderful family. Not only because they keep me on the “straight and narrow,” but they do all my shopping as I require and keep me informed of the family I can no longer visit.
My greatest loss during these times are my family, friends, and even social interaction with others, as I am sure yours are. We are told every day this will pass; unfortunately, each one forecasts a different timeline. We can only hope the one with the shortest timeline has the correct knowledge.
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield