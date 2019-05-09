Comparing Manzanar to a concentration camp is disgusting ("Letter to the Editor: Remembering Manzanar," May 3). To my knowledge (and study of history) none of the internees at Manzanar were held as hostages. They were not forced into labor in factories run or subsidized by the United States government. Most certainly they were not lined up along ditch banks or marched into showers and slaughtered wholesale and then burned in an attempt to hide the horrible act.
Was the United States wrong to detain Japanese Americans in camps such as Manzanar? Absolutely. Can we compare legitimately compare Manzanar to the horrors of Auschwitz or other Nazi concentration camps? Absolutely not. Should either ever be allowed to happen again? Never.
Marty Brownfield, Bakersfield