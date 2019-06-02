To all the recent Cal State graduates: be prepared to have to fight the administration for your diploma.
I say this as we have had two kids graduate and both had to continually call or go to the school to get their diploma. One of the kids took almost two years to get the diploma and our other has been waiting over a year. This administration does nothing but give you the run around and tell you constantly that they will be mailed out, but they never arrive. You would think after the school makes you do multiple grad checks so as to ensure you are graduating that the least they could do is have your diploma already printed out so that when you do graduate you can get it within a week of graduating. Our kids aren't the only ones that have had to learn this lesson.
So again to all the recent graduates, congratulations on your accomplishment of graduating from a Cal State University, and good luck getting your diploma in a timely manner.
Mark Van Horn, Bakersfield