I was about to start this letter with, "It's amazing the reaction the liberal Trump-hating left has towards the released Mueller report." However, given the state of politics and media coverage over the last couple of years, it should not be surprising the sudden about-face the media and leaders from the Democratic Party have taken.
Credibility is truly in the eye of the beholder based upon a predetermined narrative. Too many Jason Bourne/James Bond movies apparently led many to actually believe the Russians had infiltrated the White House. Really? There was almost a party-like atmosphere by the Democrats as the Mueller team found several of Trump's campaign supporters guilty. Trump was warned about interfering with the special counsel's investigation. We would all soon find out that Trump was selling out the country to further his personal fortune. The cries of Trump should be impeached rang out, while the corruption that existed in the previous administration was conveniently overlooked. Not too long ago Mueller was looked upon as the savior of our country, and Trump better not fire him. But now since Mueller's report didn't get him, they're bound and determined to find another way to get him. Enough is enough. We should all be relieved that it was found there was no infiltration. Please can we get back to the business of running the country?
Randy Bye, Bakersfield