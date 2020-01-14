A recent letter to the editor thanking our president is an example of how it's possible to be intelligent without being very smart ("Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Mr. President," Dec. 29). The incompetence and dishonesty of Donald Trump is exhibited on a daily/hourly basis to the point of international embarrassment. Commonly known on the street as our "Pinocchio-in-chief." He surrounds himself with those as corrupt as he is while attempting to circumvent the constitution of this country.
Bring integrity, honesty and respect back America. Dump Trump 2020.
Eddie Pogue, Bakersfield