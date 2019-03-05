I prefer Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Green New Deal groups like kids in Sunrise Movement to focus on real crisis problems like education, poverty and others that can be mitigated rather than contrived bogus man-made climate change that is instead driven by known natural causes. These natural climate drivers include gravity, magnetism, solar cycles, Coriolis Effect, ocean currents, among many others which are variable and cannot be controlled by our technology. CO2 is not one of those drivers because changes in CO2 do not cause temperature change. It is temperature change that causes CO2 change. Temperature change always precedes CO2 change in geological time, current weather events and laboratory routines, so how could CO2 change have caused it? See for yourself by pouring cold soda pop into a warm glass and observe the liquid slowly going "flat" as CO2 gas bubbles away.
It is impossible for CO2 gas to "trap" heat because CO2 molecular vibrations dissipate all heat absorbed (a strong absorber is a strong emitter) - I learned that in my physical chemistry class. That expelled heat is then convected to our space to comply with laws of thermodynamics (heat transfer). Adoption of these thermodynamics laws over 100 years ago disproved similar eco-scares at that time and still apply today in spite of current climate fear-mongering by climate alarmists whose numerous crises predictions have never happened.
All this proves politicians who always promise more than they can deliver cannot control natural climate change with CO2 job-killing emissions mandates. CO2 is a colorless, harmless, beneficial gas essential for life on Earth, so it's pointless to regulate it, especially since man-made "fossil" CO2 only comprises less than 5 percent of natural CO2 worldwide emissions.
Calvin Parker, Bakersfield