Stefanie's Daubert writes, "I learned that if you want to win, you must work harder than everyone else" ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Are we becoming an entitled generation?" June 29). Daubert appears to imply that working hard is simply enough to succeed. Tell that to million of people who work very hard every day and are not succeeding, at least not financially. Also, Daubert seems to have bought into the mythology that "working harder" than your opponent in sports or in life guarantees one a victory because the victor wanted it more than their opponent. I have played sports competitively at a fairly high level and while hard work definitely gives one an advantage, talent and sometimes some good luck prove to strong indicators of success. Daubert strongly suggests that people who are not successful in sports or life are flawed in that they are unwilling to work hard enough to be successful, ignoring life's vicissitudes and other variables like intelligence, resourcefulness, and physical health. Hard work had never guaranteed anything in life, but it does help you place yourself in a position to be successful.
Eddie Powers, Bakersfield