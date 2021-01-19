Every person reading this paper has probably had a similar experience as a child, but I think this example reminds me of the 2020 election. When I was a kid, I wanted a BB gun. When I asked Mom, the president of our country, for a BB gun, her response was what I expected: “No, you will shoot your brother's eye out.” After whining and complaining, I left the discussion knowing I was not getting a BB gun, because my mother was not a liar.
To those who think the election was a fraud, as presented by President Trump and his minions, you have been lied to and conned. If there was any evidence to suggest otherwise, it would have been presented in the 50-plus lawsuits by those supporting election fraud. It is what it is, not what you want it to be.
Bob Goon, Bakersfield