In a recent Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: What type of citizen are you?" Aug. 29), the author writers, “Progressives devote all their effort to making the future better. They actively push for laws that make living a much more fulfilling experience."
Oh the hubris in that! I fell out of my chair. I’m still trying to catch my breath.
So that I understand — I need more laws to make my life more fulfilling? And progressives know just what’s best for me and what new laws I need, without even knowing me? Beyond wise, omniscient. The author points to 18th century royals who felt that their inherited superior intelligence gave them license to govern the less fortunate. How are progressives any different? The author asks the rhetorical question: where to begin? I ask the real question: where do you end? I confess my question is rhetorical as well because I know the answer. You end with a king. Progressives seem OK with this because they will be the new king. Benevolent for sure.
A new king is, of course, antithetical to our nation; a nation founded upon natural law, which is as relevant today as it was in 1776. The presence of progressive ideology is a fine example of why that is so.
Mark Albert, Wasco