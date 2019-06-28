In response to the June 30 article "As deputy ranks dwindle, Kern County Sheriff's Office reaches a staffing 'crisis,'" I was the personnel analyst for the Sheriff's Office in the early years of this century working with three different sheriffs. Having recruited for this department for several years, I found it was and recognize that it obviously still is the quality of the applicant pool that impacts the numbers hired, as you mention in your second paragraph, more than funding (analysts saw this in many areas of recruiting for other departments, as well). Background checks affected the Sheriff Office’s hiring of applicants then, as well. Generational decline in ethics and quality of education have progressively and negatively affected the decision making abilities and communication abilities of many applicants in the last 20 years. Many applicants don’t realize that their poor decisions made in the past may affect their future, and technology has impacted many in their ability to adequately communicate. These factors, through the exam process, result in a reduced pool of successful hirings. Also, it was difficult to recruit officers/transfers from other counties when their own departments were under review for whatever reasons.
Funding is a significant factor and it would be fantastic to offer higher entry/transfer level salaries and benefits to entice applicants here and from other counties. However, there are many variables that affect the recruitment and hiring process when it comes to bringing on board qualified and ethical employees to serve our population. The five officers that were sworn in at this recent ceremony is a critical statement. And they still have to go through a probationary period to be permanently hired. Our people should have adequate law enforcement coverage and timely response. Realistically, how can the department accomplish this when the applicant pool is what it is.
Jan Lewy, Bakersfield