My daughter died on July 31. It was sudden. It was totally unexpected. We never realized just how ill she was. Even her own family was caught completely off guard. But it happened.
I never expected or even dreamed that l would be faced with the horrid prospect of having to bury my child. It was going to be she who would bury me. Parents are not supposed to out live their children. But it happened.
I would never wish what we are going through on my worst enemy. The pain, sorrow, grief, shock, disbelief. The inability to try and make some kind of sense of it all. The sudden realization that l will never talk to my daughter again. To hold her, to laugh with her, to listen to her complain about how stubborn her own kids can be. Never to hug her, kiss her, look at her, see what a great mom she turned out to be. Never share those wonderful moments again. But it happened.
The point that l am trying to make is that this country is in the middle of the worst health crisis in our nation's history. As of this writing, more than 155,000 people have died. And it's not just the elderly. People who are under 50 are starting to succumb to this deadly virus
Victims as young as 9 to 49 years are dying. Sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives, friends. No one is safe. COVID-19 is not choosey. Black, white, brown, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, rich, poor, gay, straight. It doesn't discriminate.
Yet l still see hundreds of young people ignoring the most simple precautions. No masks, no distancing, no hand washing. No one can tell them what to do, until it is too late. Parents, nag your children well. Keep them safe. It can happen.
Michael Cariker, Bakersfield