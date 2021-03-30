A recent letter writer states it’s the nation’s fault for all the racism and violence in our communities (“Letter to the Editor: Missing qualities,” March 23). In my opinion, I feel the writer is so influenced by what he watches on television and reads in the newspapers that he has lost touch with reality.
First of all, all feelings and experiences start in the home. A person is taught at a young age by mother, father and older brothers and sisters. When I was growing up, I wasn’t told to hate everyone I came in contact with when I left my house. I went to school with Blacks and Hispanics, and we got along well. As I grew older and started junior high school and high school, I started judging people on my own. Up until I left high school, I still had friends from various ethnic groups. The way the news is written in the newspapers and repeated on television has a lot to do with the way people judge. I am sorry the writer has such tunnel vision, and he is so influenced by what he watches and reads.
As I grow older and experience all the good and bad in society, I still try to live my life with an open mind and heart. I hope the writer takes a hard look at the way our nation is governed and changes his views and judges on his own.
Jim Jischke, Bakersfield