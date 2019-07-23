A recent article regarding the 21st congressional race stated that the 2018 race "was so close, election officials kept counting for a week, days after virtually every other congressional race in the nation had been decided" ("Valadao pulls candidacy papers, making official his rematch with TJ Cox," July 19). That statement represents a common misconception about elections that I would like to clear up.
We didn’t keep counting because it was a close race. We kept counting because that is what we do – count every ballot cast by an eligible voter. Election night results are just a snapshot of the results at that moment. After posting election night results, we still faced 68,223 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots that had to be verified and processed. This was one-third of the total ballots cast in the election.
Election officials are not in the business of “calling races.” We are in the business of counting votes and verifying the accuracy of the count. We understand that candidates and the public are anxious for final results but as these races continue to get closer and voters continue to turn in their ballots later and later, people must learn to embrace the words of the great philosopher Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”
Karen Rhea, Kern County Elections