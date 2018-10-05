Brett Kavanagh should withdrawal himself from the Supreme Court nomination. I am sure we can find a better judge for the position than one who is accused of sexual assault. This is a political disaster for both parties. It shows that our legislative branch of government is a place were we argue and get nothing done. For over 50 years, children have been molested by Catholic priest here in America, and it was mostly dealt with deaf ears from their parents and community. Now we have a professor and research psychologist from prestigious universities claiming she was sexual assaulted and it's falling on deaf ears from a mostly white male institution.
When will America listen to the victims of sexual assault and stop providing refuge for men who assault women and children indiscriminately? We are a better nation, and I am sure we can find a better person for the United States Supreme Court.
Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield