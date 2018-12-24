"Isn't it ironic, don't you think," sang songwriter Alanis Morissette.
"Lock her up!" Mr. Flynn chanted. Now look who has pled guilty and might really get locked up, taking his former boss with him. Mrs. Clinton is walking around free, now that Trey Goudy couldn't find a thing on her.
"A little too ironic..."
Of course, the FBI trapped Flynn, forced him to lie, Mr. Trump said, echoed by conservative sycophants everywhere. Judge Sullivan "trapped him" on that one. Flynn and his attorney had to recant that fairytale in court.
"Yeah, I really do think..."
And while we're talking chanters, "Who's gonna pay for the wall?" Guess what? U.S. taxpayers, not Mexico.
"Who would've thought, it figures..."
Anyone with a brain, that's who.
"Isn't it ironic?"
The irony in what's happening now to the Bush Administration isn't funny. It's disappointing, embarrassing and disgusting.
"Yeah I really do think..."
And now, on Wall Street, the worst December since the Great Depression. The worst one day loss since that same era. As of this moment, we are net negative on the year. Thanks Pres. Thank those tariffs, too.
"Isn't it ironic?"
Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield