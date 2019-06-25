Recently The Californian had an update on the Isabella Dam project ("Wet weather, melting snow bring adjustments to Isabella Lake repair work," June 3). I also watched a documentary on the five worst dams in the world." Isabella Dam was number four. Very interesting!
We have known for approximately 10 or more years the dam was in need of major repairs. After watching the documentary I have come to the conclusion that what was known 10 or more years ago with a repair project starting in 2018 with a completion date of 2023, we will still have an earthen dam on a nearby earthquake fault. It has been stated Bakersfield would be under 22 feet of water. Does anyone else find this scary?
Paulette McBroom, Bakersfield