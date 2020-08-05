No matter which side you're on, there's a few facts in evidence to review. Back in 2015 there were some notable Republicans — Kasich, Rubio, Cruz, Bush et al — who fell victim in their attempt to defeat Trump. Then, it was a very popular Hillary Clinton who came up short against Trump. Shortly thereafter, some members in the House of Representatives began a multi-year effort to impeach and remove Trump from office with minimal success. Some members of the FBI along with Mueller tried desperately to expose and take down the president, failing to do so after spending millions. Major TV outlets, led by CNN and MSNBC, have done everything in their power to discredit Trump with little known positive results.
If history tells us anything, it's that I just don't see what Biden offers that is overwhelming to all the others who have tried and failed to beat Trump. It's really looking like more of the same results are in our future. I'm convinced that the polls are misleading, so it's best to get ready for four more years. Just maybe, if everybody starts supporting President Trump, some major accomplishments that benefit everybody will be achieved in 2021 and beyond. Only then can we hope that the infighting in the political world will end and let the elections actually mean something. Four years from November everybody can get bitter all over again.
Jim Wood, Bakersfield