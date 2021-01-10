Trump supporters, is this what you meant by "Making America Great Again"?
Be proud that you enabled an inveterate liar to whip your fellow Trumpites into a frenzy, storming the Capitol like British soldiers from 1812.
Be proud that your "dear leader" skipped out on his public health duties so he could whine about non-existent voter fraud, effectively extending a pandemic that you so indignantly claim messes with your "freedom."
Did you want to "be there" with your Trump flags and MAGA hats as your compatriots stormed the halls of our government, taking selfies as a record of their "triumph"? No matter, four people died as a result of this repugnant action.
The truth is you enabled this behavior. Look in the mirror and take stock. In the background, the shadows of the COVID dead and our democracy are peering over your shoulder, reminding you that you're not watching and episode of "The Apprentice."
This was real. So now it's time for all of us to "Make America Get Real Again."
Norman Sukut, Bakersfield