So let me get this straight: on the same day that the Trump administration slams another Chinese company, Hikvision, it is revealed that Congressman McCarthy has bent over backwards to protect a Chinese company's business interests in Kern County. So, I would love the Trumpsters and McCarthyites in our local community to answer the following: has McCarthy betrayed Trump? And, if so, will you treat him as you treat other traitors to the Trump cult? Or, has McCarthy betrayed America by willingly selling his position to a foreign power that threatens American economic interests? What happened to Kevin's defense of MAGA?
Personally, I agree with Mark Twain when he said "There is no distinctly native American criminal class except Congress." Our congressman is either a strumpet of Trump, or he is a harlot of the Chinese and is selling out America. What say you defenders of both Trump and McCarthy?
David Richmond, Bakersfield